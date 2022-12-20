Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 20 2022

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia ink various accords on economic co-op [PHOTO]

20 December 2022 11:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia ink various accords on economic co-op [PHOTO]
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a number of documents on economic cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more