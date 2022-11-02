Monetary base up in Azerbaijan for October 2022

2 November 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The monetary base in Azerbaijan grew in October 2022, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend on November 1.

According to the CBA, this indicator amounted to 16.67 billion manat ($9.8 billion), which is 2.05 billion manat ($1.2 billion), or 14 percent more compared to October last year (14.6 billion manat or $8.6 billion).

The monetary base includes cash and free banking and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.

---

