Azerbaijan-Türkiye Healthcare Business Forum and Exhibition taking place in Baku [PHOTO]

24 September 2022 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The two-day Azerbaijan-Türkiye Healthcare Business Forum and Exhibition is being held in Baku with the organizational support of the Health Ministries of the two countries, the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The panel session on "Research and development in health, collaboration on vaccine research" was held on the second day of the joint healthcare business forum, moderated by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Health Nadir Zeynalov.

He said technology companies should focus on sustainable investment in research to develop new products and improve existing ones in order to remain competitive in the market.

According to Zeynalov, the mentioned method is being primarily applied in the pharmaceutical sector with new drug formulas appearing on the world market on an annual basis.

Moreover, President of the Turkish Health Institutes (TUSEB) Erhan Akdogan, Director of the Türkiye Vaccine Institute Ates Kara, Director of the V. Akhundov National Scientific Research Medical Prophylactic Institute Adil Allahverdiyev, and others delivered reports at the panel sessions. Later, the participants were asked questions on the topic, as well as held various discussions.