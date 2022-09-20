Kazakh ship arrives at Azerbaijan's Port of Baku

20 September 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Kazakh ship is being unloaded in the Port of Baku, Trend reports via Port of Baku.

The unloading operation of the 'Barys' ship, which arrived from the Aktau port of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan's port with 151 containers, is being carried out.

The length of the container ship is 113 meters, width - is 21, and capacity - is 165 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

'Barys' ship belongs to the marine flotilla of Kazakhstan - Kazmortransflot National Maritime Shipping Company LLP.

