Turkmen enterprise exports suspended ceilings to Azerbaijan

Turkmenistan’s Ak Bulut Economic Society has recently exported 6,700 square meters of suspended ceilings with vinyl coating and thousands of square meters of T, L-shaped profiles to Azerbaijan.

According to Turkmen media, currently, business negotiations on the supply of construction materials to neighboring countries are also underway.

The enterprise, which is a member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, produces 4 million square meters of stretch ceilings, various types of profiles, and accessories for them per year. The company has successfully passed audits to obtain an international ISO certificate for the quality of its products, management, workers' rights, and other important indicators.

On January 21, 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan signed a memorandum of understanding over the joint exploration of the Dostlug (Friendship) gas field. Under experts' estimates, the Dostlug gas field contains natural gas and 60-70 million tons of oil.

