Huawei to open research lab in Azerbaijan in new academic year

Huawei will open a research laboratory in Azerbaijan in the new academic year, the country’s Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said during a meeting with local IT entrepreneurs, Azernews reports.

Nabiyev added that the ministry encourages the opening of such laboratories in the country’s universities.

In 2022, according to the state order, Azerbaijan will train 600 highly qualified IT specialists. As part of international cooperation in the next three years, it is planned to train abroad about 1,000 IT specialists in the field of cyber security. To recall, such centers for the preparation of IT specialists as Code Academy, Tech Academy, and some others were created in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the minister also said it is planned to adopt a law on the development of startups by the end of 2022. He stressed that the country plans to create a special zone for the development of startups.

“This initiative will be implemented in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan. The corresponding document has already been prepared and is being discussed with the government. We expect that it will be adopted by the end of 2022,” he said.

Additionally, Nabiyev added that a document aimed at developing human capital is planned to be adopted in Azerbaijan by the end of the year.

