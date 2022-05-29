Interest of Azerbaijani people in TEKNOFEST was greater than in Turkey - Selcuk Bayraktar

29 May 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The interest of the Azerbaijani people in TEKNOFEST was greater than in Turkey, Selcuk Bayraktar, technical director of the Turkish Baykar Makina company told Trend.

He noted that the slogan "One nation, two states, one festival" was once again confirmed here.

"Our youth, who participated in technological competitions, demonstrated their skills, and their awards were presented by the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan. I believe that these young people will sign big things in the future. We intend to hold more festivals in this format. Indeed, the Azerbaijani people, including children, show great interest in science and technology. I would even say that the interest of the Azerbaijani people in TEKNOFEST was greater than in Turkey," he said.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

