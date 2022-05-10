By Trend

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organization of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) held a meeting with a delegation of Latvian Cleantech Latvia group of companies, Trend reports with reference to confederation.

During the meeting, Executive Director of Cleantech Latvia Evija Pudane asked about opportunities available in Azerbaijan for activities in such areas as agriculture, water industry, information technology, vocational education, certification of construction engineers.

"Latvian businessmen were provided with detailed information about the potential available in agrarian sector of Azerbaijan, in particular in liberated territories, and the interest of foreign investors in this area," confederation said.

At the same time, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan could be interested in Latvian experience with creating clusters.

According to of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade with Latvia exceeded $4.7 million from January through March 2022, while this figure amounted to $5 million in the same period last year (decrease of 4.3 percent over the year).

---

