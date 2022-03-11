By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan participates in the 9th International Agricultural and Environmental Exhibition 2022, which kicked off in Qatar's Doha on March 10, the Economy Ministry has reported.

Azerbaijani products are showcased under the brand name "Made in Azerbaijani" in the country's pavilion, with the support of the Economy Ministry and Agency for Small and Medium Business Development, at the exhibition held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Such products of local companies as jams, fruit juices, canned products, lavender oil, honey, narsharab, etc., are presented at the fair.

The pavilion also presents modern solutions for agriculture, biochemical products in the agricultural sector and toxic waste recycling services.

Visitors to the pavilion are informed about Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment climate, support and services provided by the SMB Development Agency to foreign entrepreneurs interested in investing in the country and establishing cooperation with local partners.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s export-oriented products are presented at the International Food Exhibition Gulfood for the sixth time.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

