Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos organized the first business meeting of space agencies and institutions of the Turkic states in Baku on December 20.

The meeting attended by representatives of observer countries and members of the organization of Turkic states, mainly aimed to identify areas of joint activities to support projects in the space sector and the development of cooperation among the Turkic states.

Participants of the meeting noted that the “Turkic World Vision-2040” document [adopted at the Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, now the Organization of Turkic States, held in November in Istanbul] is important for the Turkic states.

They highlighted the establishment of business relations and space diplomacy with the use of space for both peaceful and commercial purposes, the enhancement of knowledge and skills in space science education and industry.

The guests were briefed on Azerbaijan’s activities in the space industry in past 10 years, large-scale projects and new opportunities implemented in Europe, Africa and Central Asia through Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 telecommunication satellites, as well as Azersky terrestrial observation satellite.

It was also noted that the 74th International Astronautics Congress, which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2023, will stimulate the development of the space industry in the country, in particular in the region. The representatives of the Turkic states’ space community have been invited to the congress in Baku.

Moreover, the participants discussed the development of the space industry in the Turkic countries against the background of the world space industry, strengthening of joint activities and the implementation of experience exchange programs with Turkish space agencies.

The meeting continued with active speeches and discussions by representatives of the observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States.

In conclusion, an official document on the development of joint cooperation in the space field was signed with the representatives of the observer countries and members of the Organization of Turkic States.

The event was attended by officials from the Turkish Space Agency, the Aerospace Committee of the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry, Kazakhstan's Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the Space Research and Technology Agency under Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers, Kyrgyzstan's Digital Development Ministry, Turkmenistan's Industry and Communication Ministry and the Space Research Department of Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry.

