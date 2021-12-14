By Trend

The topical problems of the audit were discussed and the corresponding decisions were made at a video conference meeting in Azerbaijan on December 13, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Chamber of Auditors.

The members of the Council of the Chamber of Auditors and chairmen of the committee under the Council of the Chamber of Auditors participated in the meeting.

According to the message, the following nine questions have been discussed:

1. On approval of the work plan of the Council of the Chamber of Auditors of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022;

2. Regular implementation of measures to increase the value of the audit;

3. On improving the system of measures of responsibility of auditors for unfair and illegal actions in the market of audit services;

4. On methodological manuals for quality control of work in micro, small and medium-sized audit organizations and independent auditors;

5. On approval of the "Plan-schedule for 2022 for monitoring the quality of audit carried out by audit organizations and independent auditors";

6. Recommendations for countering dumping in the audit service;

7. On informing the public about the activity of the Chamber of Auditors through the media;

8. On the reception of citizens, public control, the activity of the appeal commission, consideration of applications and complaints;

9. On the consideration of the received applications and complaints about the quality of the inspection.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz