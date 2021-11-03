By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani products are traditionally showcased at the Global Village International Fair in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

For the third year in a row, with the organization of Azerbaijan’s agency for small and medium businesses development and the Azerbaijani trade house in Dubai, and with the support of the country’s trade mission in the UAE, products of a number of local companies are presented at the fair under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

Such products of local companies as fruits, vegetables, fruit juices, honey, tea, jams, sweets, carpets, kelaghayi, national souvenirs, etc., are presented at the fair.

The chairman of the board of the Azerbaijani Small and Medium-sized Businesses Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov, got acquainted with local products presented at the Global Village fair.

It should be noted that as part of the visit to Dubai, Mammadov met the UAE minister of state for entrepreneurship and SMEs, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi. The parties discussed the opportunities to expand cooperation between the business structures of the two countries.

It should be noted that Global Village, founded in 1996, is now one of the largest international exhibitions in the world. It is expected that this year the exhibition will be visited by about 5 million visitors. With the support of KOBIA, Azerbaijani companies have been presenting their products at the exhibition since 2019.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated in the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, Prodexpo 2021, Heimtextil Russia 2021 and the TransRussia 2021 international transport expo in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition, and the 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition China, Global Village International Fair and Arabian Travel Market 2021 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

