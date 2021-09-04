By Trend

The EU aims to increase the export potential of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Viktor Bojkov said, Trend reports.

According to Bojkov, the EU fully supports the Azerbaijani structures and implements joint projects with them.

“As part of this work, we intend to increase the export potential of SMEs and attract European investments and businessmen to Azerbaijan. In the food sector, Azerbaijan exports hazelnuts, frog legs, as well as a number of other local products to Europe,” Bojkov said.

Currently, a food festival underway in Azerbaijan’s Shaki districts, funded by the EU and implemented by the Center for Economic and Social Development, the ‘Uluchay’ Center for Socio-Economic Innovation, and the Center for Economic Development of Bulgaria within the ‘Promotion of agritourism, agribusiness and food production through consulting services, as well as the creation and development of new value chains’ project.

The project’s aim is to help promote domestic products and develop agritourism by improving access of local farmers to integrated and business-oriented services.

---

