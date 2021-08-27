By Trend

SumPlast LLC, a manufacturer of plastic bags using German technology, which is a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, is negotiating the export of its products, samples of which have already been sent to some European countries, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Some 30 people are provided with permanent jobs at the enterprise, the investment value of which is $3.3 million.

The ministry said that to date, the company has sold products worth about 5 million manat ($2.94 million), adding that it is supplied to the domestic market and is mainly used for packaging products of Azerikimya PU and SOCAR Polymer LLC.

SumPlast LLC was registered as a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in December 2017 and began production activities in 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz