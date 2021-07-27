By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity exports to neighbouring Georgia by 21.4 percent, bringing the volume of exports to 505 million kWh in January-June 2021, Azertag has reported.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported a total of 1.7 billion kWh of electricity. Thus, Azerbaijan accounted for 29.6 percent of Georgia's total electricity imports.

It should be noted that Russia was Georgia's main electricity supplier with 1.3 billion kWh of electricity imported to Georgia.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by $167.6 million to $431.5 million during the first half of 2021. Thus, Georgia became Azerbaijan's sixth main trade partner in January-June 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $536.2 million in 2020.

Earlier this week, the two countries discussed the resumption of regular passenger transportation following COVID-19. During the regular meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Georgia commission on July 26, the two countries also discussed the current situation in the field of international road transport between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the exchange of statistical information, problems faced by road carriers in freight and passenger transportation, and the ways to solve them.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.

