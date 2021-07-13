By Trend

On May 20, 2021, the Directors of Anglo Asian Mining plc ("Anglo Asian", the "Company" or the "Group") announced a final dividend in respect of the year ending December 31, 2020, of 3.5 cents per ordinary share, Trend reports referring to the company.

This final dividend is to be paid on July 29, 2021, to shareholders on the share register on July 2, 2021.

The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares.

The dividend will be converted to pounds sterling using the average of the sterling closing mid-price using the exchange rate published by the Bank of England at 16:00 BST each day from July 5 through July 9, 2021.

Anglo Asian Mining plc (AIM:AAZ) is a gold, copper, and silver producer in Central Asia with a broad portfolio of production and exploration assets in Azerbaijan. The Company has a 1,962 square kilometer portfolio.

