By Trend

The number of real estate properties bought by Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey from January through June 2021 increased, Trend reports on July 12 referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

According to the general directorate, in the reporting period, the citizens purchased 593 properties, which is 162 properties more compared to the same period of 2020.

In June 2021, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 164 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 94 properties more than in the same month of last year.

Meanwhile, 134,731 properties were sold in the country, a decrease of 29.1 percent on annual basis. Besides, foreigners purchased 4,748 properties, a surge of 1.8 times on an annual basis.

The citizens of Azerbaijan purchased 1,279 real estate properties in Turkey in 2020.

