Azerbaijan and its southern neighbour Iran seek to develop cooperation in the customs field to accelerate the border crossing process and expand the transit potential of the two countries.

The discussion to this end took place during an online meeting of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Chairman Colonel-General Safar Mehdiyev and Iran’s Customs Administration Head Mehdi Mirashrafi on July 6.

Noting the good-neighborly relations and cooperation between the two countries, Mehdiyev stressed that the customs authorities played an important role in the development of these ties.

The Committee’s Chairman emphasized the positive impact of regular bilateral meetings, especially during the pandemic, on the sustainable development of the existing customs cooperation.

In turn, Mirashrafi stressed that further strengthening of cooperation in the area of transit cargo transportation can make an important contribution to the attractiveness of transport corridors passing through the territories of the two countries and to the regional development.

Additionally, the parties discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Cooperation on SMBs

Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium-sized Businesses Development Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province Deputy Governor-General Ali Jahangiri have discussed the possibilities for cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized businesses.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the expanding bilateral business and trade partnership as well.

Mammadov spoke about the support and services provided to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the country and the possibilities of cooperation between the agency and foreign partners.

It was noted that the the agency can support investments of Iranian investors in Azerbaijani SMBs and the establishment of cooperation between business associations of the two countries.

In turn, Jahangiri noted that Iranian businessmen are interested in participating in Azerbaijan’s investment projects.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $339.1 million in 2020. This figure was $167.4 million in the first five months of 2021.

