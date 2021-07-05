By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $76.43 per barrel last week, having risen by 30 cents (0.4 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.49 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.56.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.78 per barrel last week, increasing by 38 cents (0.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.87.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $72.89 per barrel, growing by 31 cents (0.4 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.98.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $76.44 per barrel, which is $1 (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $77.62 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.17.

Oil grade/date June 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 July 2, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $75.56 $76.05 $75.95 $77.11 $77.49 $76.43 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $74.87 $75.39 $75.3 $76.48 $76.86 $75.78 Urals (EX NOVO) $71.98 $72.62 $72.52 $73.81 $73.51 $72.89 Brent Dated $75.17 $75.95 $76.19 $77.26 $77.62 $76.44

--

