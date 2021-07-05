By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $76.43 per barrel last week, having risen by 30 cents (0.4 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.49 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.56.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.78 per barrel last week, increasing by 38 cents (0.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.87.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $72.89 per barrel, growing by 31 cents (0.4 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.98.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $76.44 per barrel, which is $1 (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $77.62 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.17.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 28, 2021
|
June 29, 2021
|
June 30, 2021
|
July 1, 2021
|
July 2, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$75.56
|
$76.05
|
$75.95
|
$77.11
|
$77.49
|
$76.43
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$74.87
|
$75.39
|
$75.3
|
$76.48
|
$76.86
|
$75.78
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$71.98
|
$72.62
|
$72.52
|
$73.81
|
$73.51
|
$72.89
|
Brent Dated
|
$75.17
|
$75.95
|
$76.19
|
$77.26
|
$77.62
|
$76.44
