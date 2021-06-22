By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) has won awards of the Istanbul Chemicals and Products Exporters’ Association in Turkey.

SOCAR Turkey group companies won three awards in two categories of the 2020 Export Stars Award.

SOCAR Ticaret took first place in the export of organic chemicals category and second in the export of mineral fuels category. STAR Refinery, however won the first place in the export of mineral fuels category.

Chief Financial Officer of SOCAR Turkey Refinery and Petrochemicals Business Unit Elchin Ibadov received the awards on behalf of SOCAR Turkey.

SOCAR Turkey has supported domestic industrialists and exporters in ensuring uninterrupted production by directing production to the domestic market in addition to exports during the pandemic, the company’s Refinery and Petrochemicals Business Unit Head Anar Mammadov has said.

"We have provided our exporters with the necessary raw materials to continue production, protecting them as much as possible from the effects of the global petrochemical supply shock. We know that these achievements are much more meaningful in a difficult period. Using our production capacity to strengthen Turkey in the face of global competition makes us very proud and happy,” he said.

Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters' Association was established in 1991 and is a professional establishment that deals with all of the export activities of its members. The main aim of the Association is to increase the export volume of the Turkish Chemicals and Chemical Products Sector. Moreover, the Association conducts to increase competitive power by high quality.

