By Ayya Lmahamad

Russia’s agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor will authorize import of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples by railway starting from June 15, Day.az has reported.

Delivery of apples and tomatoes by railway was authorized following the negotiations held on June 10-11 between Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control Head Sergey Dankvert and Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.

Thirty-one tomato and 24 apple-producing companies operating in Azerbaijan will be allowed to export their products via railway with only one type of product from each producer to be transported in each wagon.

Transportation of goods will be carried out with full traceability, accompanied by phytosanitary certificates.

Moreover, transportation of apples and tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Russia via container will start as of October 1.

Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and relevant agencies are taking joint measures to lift restrictions on the tomatoes and apple export from Azerbaijan to Russia.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples on December 10, citing the necessity to “prevent the import and spread” of pesticides to Russia.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.

In the list of Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports last year tomatoes ranked second, accounting for $201.4 million.

