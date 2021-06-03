The leading mobile operator participated in the next career exhibition

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, which has been supporting the professional and personal development of the younger generation throughout its activities, participated in a career exhibition on June 2, 2021 at the Khazar University’s “Dunya” School. Specialists of Azercell's Human Capital Management Department met with participants of the exhibition and answered their questions. Participants of the event received detailed information about the vacancies, internship and scholarship programs traditionally organized for students each year, staff selection and recruitment processes in the company.

It should be noted that, Azercell regularly participates in career fairs, supporting young people looking for job corresponding to their skills and knowledge. The company also joined the X Alumni-Career Exhibition organized online by the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University on May 25, 2021. More than 200 vacancies and about 300 internships were presented at the exhibition, which was attended by 63 government agencies and private companies.

Azercell, which has always contributed to the development of education in Azerbaijan and cooperates with prestigious universities in our country, will continue to work in this direction in the future.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 93.6% and population coverage 98.65%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz