By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding in the areas of strengthening international legal cooperation, further intensification of existing ties in this area and deepening of legal ties.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and Turkey’s Chief Public Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals Bekir Sahin, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the cooperation in the legal sphere and expressed confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation would continue successfully.

Noting that bilateral relations are successfully developing in many areas, the sides stressed that these relations will develop successfully in the future.

The Prosecutor General briefed the participants of the meeting on the need to strengthen the necessary regulatory framework for the activities of the prosecution within the framework of the judicial and legal reform in the country. In addition, the information was given about the comprehensive modernization and further improvement of the structure of the Prosecutor's Office, radical reforms in the direction of a complete reorganization of the staff and the rights of citizens.

Furthermore, Aliyev informed the guests about the establishment of mutually beneficial relations with other law enforcement agencies.

The Prosecutor General expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Turkey for their political and moral support to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

He stressed that the active participation of Turkish companies in the reconstruction and restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is a manifestation of the existing strategic cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Sahin underlined that his organization attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

He emphasized the high level of economic, political, social and cultural ties between the two countries.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Moreover, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

In the first four months of the year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $1.5 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1 billion, while import was $537.5 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

