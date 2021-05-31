By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and Signify CEO Eric Rondolat have discussed the possibilities of applying Signify's new lighting systems at SOCAR facilities.

At the meeting held in Baku, which was also attended by the company’s management, Rondolat noted that Signify offers new technologies for companies in Azerbaijan. He underlined that Signify's lighting systems, based on LED technology, are more sustainable, economical and efficient to operate.

At the meeting, it was proposed to continue negotiations to study the possibility of applying the lighting system offered by Signify at SOCAR refineries and other enterprises, and determine their effectiveness.

Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, is one of the world's leading companies in urban lighting. The company has more than 20 years of experience in lighting technology in agriculture.

In Azerbaijan, the company has already completed projects to improve street lighting in Baku and Sumgayit, and similar work is nearing completion in Shamakhi. Thanks to the new technologies, these projects had saved 50 percent on electricity. In the future, these savings will reach 75-80 percent.

Earlier, at the meeting with Eric Rondolat, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invited Signify to participate in infrastructure projects being implemented on the liberated territories. Aliyev said that work was underway to develop master plans for Shusha and Aghdam cities, and it was expedient for Signify to join this process at the stage of preparation of master plans.

