By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is expanding the number of Trade Houses in foreign countries to boost the country’s export potential.

Another Trade House has been opened in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan.

Addressing the ceremony to open the Azerbaijan Trade House on May 25, Ambassador Rashad Mammadov said that it will play an important role in further strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The Trade House will help promote Made in Azerbaijan brand in the Kazakh market, expand the export of Azerbaijani products, organize sales in Nur-Sultan and coordinate it.

The ambassador stated that this facility will provide good opportunities for exports for both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Mammadov added that Azerbaijani investors are involved in a number of important projects in Kazakhstan, such as the construction of factories, the creation of service companies, development of oil and gas condensate fields.

Addressing the event, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Energy Minister Asset Magauov said that the launch of the Azerbaijan Trade House is an important step in the development of bilateral economic relations and will also contribute to the expansion of ties between the business communities of the two countries.

An exhibition of various products of Azerbaijani companies was organized in the trading house. The permanent exhibition featured tea, jams, fruit juices, mineral water, canned goods, confectionery, cosmetics and much more produced by Azerbaijani companies.

The event was attended by officials from both countries, members of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh working group on economic ties, entrepreneurs, heads of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

It should be noted that this is the first Azerbaijan Trade House opened in Kazakhstan. However, soon it is planned to open branches in Aktau and Almaty.

Azerbaijan Trade House opened in Kazakhstan is the 8th trade house of the country abroad.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz