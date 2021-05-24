24 May 2021 19:30 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan registered Selena LLC in April 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the service.
According to the source, the authorized capital of the company amounted to 1 million manat ($590,000).
The registered address of the new company is: 20A Elman Gasimov Street, apartment 43, Surakhany district, Hovsan settlement, Baku.
The company’s legal representative is Denis Taran.
