By Trend

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan registered Selena LLC in April 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the service.

According to the source, the authorized capital of the company amounted to 1 million manat ($590,000).

The registered address of the new company is: 20A Elman Gasimov Street, apartment 43, Surakhany district, Hovsan settlement, Baku.

The company’s legal representative is Denis Taran.

---

