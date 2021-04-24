By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased its trade turnover with Russia by $11.2 million, bringing the volume to $585.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia amounted to $135.3 million, while import from Russia to $449.8 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $573.9 million in January-March 2020.

Russia was Azerbaijan's main trade partner among CIS countries followed by Ukraine and Belarus. It was also Azerbaijan's third-largest trade partner during the reported period.

Ukraine was Azerbaijan's second-largest trade partner among the CIS countries with a trade turnover amounting to $222.4 million during the reported period, with an increase by $25.8 million. Of the total turnover, export from Azerbaijan to Ukraine amounted to $122.5 million, while import from Ukraine amounted to $99.8 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $196.5 million in the first three months of 2020.

Belarus was Azerbaijan's third main trade partner among the CIS countries. Azerbaijan increased its trade turnover with Belarus by $71.7 million to $105.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Of total turnover, the country’s export to Belarus amounted to $79.1 million, while imports from Belarus to Azerbaijan reached $26.4 million. By comparison, the mutual trade turnover was $33.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

In the first quarter of the year, the country's trade turnover amounted to $6.6 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $4.1 billion or 62 percent, while import was $2.5 billion or 37.9 percent, resulting in a surplus of $1.6 billion.

