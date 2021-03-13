By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.87 manat (1.8 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,912.59 manat, which is by 0.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Mar. 1
|
2,972.34
|
Mar. 8
|
-
|
Mar. 2
|
2,915.66
|
Mar. 9
|
2,871.46
|
Mar. 3
|
2,949.23
|
Mar. 10
|
2,913.05
|
Mar. 4
|
2,911.31
|
Mar. 11
|
2,943.53
|
Mar. 5
|
2,876.43
|
Mar. 12
|
2,922.33
|
Average weekly
|
2,924.994
|
Average weekly
|
2,912.59
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.0681 manat (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.92 manat, which is by 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Mar. 1
|
45.6236
|
Mar. 8
|
-
|
Mar. 2
|
44.4843
|
Mar. 9
|
43.101
|
Mar. 3
|
45.3513
|
Mar. 10
|
43.862
|
Mar. 4
|
44.3974
|
Mar. 11
|
44.5573
|
Mar. 5
|
42.8392
|
Mar. 12
|
44.1691
|
Average weekly
|
44.54
|
Average weekly
|
43.92
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 92.07 manat (4.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,013.81 manat, which is by 0.7 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Mar. 1
|
2,061.9
|
Mar. 8
|
-
|
Mar. 2
|
2,010.07
|
Mar. 9
|
1,961.57
|
Mar. 3
|
2,043.37
|
Mar. 10
|
1,975.69
|
Mar. 4
|
1,974.21
|
Mar. 11
|
2,064.34
|
Mar. 5
|
1,910.82
|
Mar. 12
|
2,053.64
|
Average weekly
|
2,000.074
|
Average weekly
|
2,013.81
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 34.21 manat (0.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,949.23 manat, which is by 1.3 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Mar. 1
|
3,977.56
|
Mar. 8
|
-
|
Mar. 2
|
3,998.69
|
Mar. 9
|
3,955.93
|
Mar. 3
|
4,032.4
|
Mar. 10
|
3,920.08
|
Mar. 4
|
4,008.9
|
Mar. 11
|
3,930.77
|
Mar. 5
|
3,990.82
|
Mar. 12
|
3,990.14
|
Average weekly
|
4,001.674
|
Average weekly
|
3,949.23
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz