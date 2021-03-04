By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on March 4 have decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Thus, an ounce of gold fell by 37.9185 manat or $22.3 (1.29 percent), amounting to 2,911.3095 manat or $1,712, and an ounce of silver - by 0.9539 manat or 56 cents (2.1 percent), amounting to 44.3974 manat or $26.1. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 69.1645 manat or $40.68 (3.38 percent) and amounted to 1,974.21 manat or $1,161, and per ounce of palladium - by 23.5025 manat or $13.8 (0.58 percent), amounting to 4,008.8975 manat or $2,358.

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 187.3825 manat or $1,102 (6 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 0.6726 manat or $39 cents (1.5 percent). The price per ounce of platinum rose by 129.948 manat or $76.4 (7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 174.9385 manat or $102.9 (4.6 percent).

Over the year, gold rose by 117.7335 manat or $69.2 (4.2 percent), silver - by 15.0705 manat or $8.86 (51.4 percent), platinum - by 464.27 manat or $273.1 (30.7 percent), and palladium fell by 2,216.035 manat or $1,303 (5.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Mar.4, 2021 2,911.3095 44.3974 1,974.21 4,008.8975 Mar.3, 2021 2,949.228 45.3513 2,043.3745 4,032.4 Feb.4, 2021 3,098.692 45.07 1,844.262 3,833.959 Mar.4, 2020 2,793.576 29.3269 1,509.94 4,230.501 Change in a day in man. -37.9185 -0.9539 -69.1645 -23.5025 in % -1.29 -2.1 -3.38 -0.58 Change in a month in man. -187.3825 -0.6726 129.948 174.9385 in % -6 -1.5 7 4.6 Change in a year in man. 117.7335 15.0705 464.27 -221.6035 in % 4.2 51.4 30.7 -5.2

