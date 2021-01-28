By Ayya Lmahamad

U.S. Ambassador Earle Litzenberger has congratulated Azerbaijan on restoration of its territorial integrity and expressed the U.S readiness to participate in restoration of the lands liberated from Armenia.

Earle Litzenberger made the remarks during the meeting with Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, the ministry’s press reported on January 27.

The ambassador underlined that U.S. companies are ready to participate in the reconstruction works in liberated territories, especially in the management of water resources, road and other infrastructure, and cooperation in the field of digital and innovative technologies.

He also stressed the importance of establishing lasting peace in the region.

In turn, Minister Jabbarov said that Azerbaijan has prepared a concept of restoration and reconstruction of its liberated territories, adding that a program is being developed for attracting foreign investors to the development of these territories.

Additionally, the parties discussed the expansion of economic ties.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and the U.S had a trade turnover of $660.8 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $24.9 million, while import to $635.9 million.

