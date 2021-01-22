By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's SOCAR Aviation, one of the largest companies supplying fuel to the Turkish air transport sector, began supplying fuel to Turkish Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport from its filling station, Azertag has reported.

SOCAR Turkey has commissioned its second gas station for air transport in the Izmir’s airport.

This filling station, which has been licensed by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority, after renovation and licensing by SOCAR Aviation, has two fuel tanks with a capacity of 750 cubic meters.

The station built on a total area of 2,500 square meters with the existing infrastructure has an annual refuelling potential of 182,000 cubic meters per year. this capacity meets 60 percent of the airport’s total demand. Thus, it is planned to refuel 9,000 planes per year.

It should be noted that SOCAR Aviation has been providing refuelling services in the air transport sector since 2013. It began its first jet fuel supply with an agreement signed with Pegasus at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport. In 2016, developing its cooperation with global airlines, SOCAR Aviation started to supply Turkish Airlines at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport, Adnan Menderes in Izmir as well as Bodrum airport.

