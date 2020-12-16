By Ayya Lmahamad

The 15,000th container has been transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, state-owned Azerbaijan Railways has reported.

The 40-foot container, a part of Turkmenistan-Turkey freight train, was transported from Turkmenbashi Port to Baku Port by a feeder operated by ADY Container. Afterwards, it was transported to Turkey via Georgia’s Akhalkalaki station.

It should be noted that container transportation, filled with polypropylene, was carried out by ADY Container.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad started operating in two-way mode recently. Initially, this transport corridor was used to transport goods from China to Europe. On December 4, the first freight train left Istanbul for China via the Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railroad.

Since the launch of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway on October 2017, its volume of freight transportation has been constantly growing. So far, 21,260 TEU container have been transported by this line. Since the beginning of 2020, this figure reached to 10,779 TEU.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of exceptional importance for turning Azerbaijan into a regional transport corridor.

The agreement on the construction of the railway, which was put into operation in 2017, was signed during the meeting in Tbilisi by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey in 2007.

The 828- kilometer Baku Tbilisi Kars railway stretch from the Azeri coast of the Caspian Sea to the Georgian capital, and from there to Turkey, connecting the country’s extensive railway system and thus gaining access to European borders.

As of today Baku-Tbilisi-Kars cargo turnover is 6 million tons, passenger turnover is 1 million people. In the future, it may be increased to3 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo.

