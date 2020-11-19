By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of cargo transportation on the Azerbaijani sector of the transport corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 29.8 million tonnes in January-September 2020, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

It should be noted that during the reported period there was a decrease by 23 percent in the cargo transportation via TRACECA compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

During the reported period,16.6 million tons or 55.7 percent of all cargo transportation was carried out by automobile means of transport, 9.5 million tons or 31.9 percent by rail and 3.7 million tons or 12.4 percent by sea.

Moreover, the share of transit cargoes in the total volume of freight traffic along the TRACECA corridor amounted 6.9 million tons or 20.4 percent, during the reporting period.

Established in 1993, TRACECA is an international transport programme involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasian and Central Asia region (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan).

The programme aims to provide assistance to restore the transport infrastructure of the newly- independent states of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, create a shortest transport corridor connecting Europe and Asia and thereby integrate the region into the West.

Thus, the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor connects Frankfurt (Germany) with Shanghai (China).

In 2019, TRACECA transported 52.8 million tonnes of cargo through Azerbaijan, including 8.8 million tonnes or 15.3 percent of transit cargo.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz