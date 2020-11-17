By Trend

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has launched a new electronic product, envisioning online prolongation of existing Asan Imza certificates and, on their basis, online purchase of private, public, and municipal types of Asan Imza business certificates, Trend reports.

As reported, despite the digitalization of the vast majority of tax services, the process of obtaining and updating Asan Imza, which is widely used by entrepreneurs, was not included in the distant service system. Entrepreneurs whose Asan Imza certificates were expiring had to come to the tax office or ASAN Service centers, stand in line, and complete many procedures in writing. This problem has exacerbated in recent months during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and amid ongoing efforts to minimize human contact.

By the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated September 4, 2019, amendments were made to the ‘Rules for the provision of certification services, the issuance of certificates and the maintenance of the register’, thereby eliminating the requirements for drawing up a written agreement between a person who applied to the ASAN Certificate Service Centers (ASXM), and the Center, as well as the submission of certificates in paper form, during the certificate validity period created a legal basis for the signature holder to apply to the Center online to obtain a new certificate.

This work was completed in October 2020. Amendments and additions were made to the ‘User Guide for the provision of certificate services for e-signatures’, as well as the requirement to send the form of connection to Asan Imza mobile service received from the mobile operator to ASXM was canceled.

This new product has already been launched and is fully operational. During the validity period of the certificate, entrepreneurs can apply to ASXM online to acquire Asan Imza business certificate of a private, public, or municipal type on the basis of the Asan Imza certificate. The details of the online prolongation procedure for existing Asan Imza certificates can be found on the official website of the State Tax Service.

---

