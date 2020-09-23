By Trend

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on September 23 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 48.3225 manat or $28.425 (1.48 percent) and amounted to 3,208.427 manat or $1,887.31 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 123.4625 manat or $72.62 (3.17 percent) and amounted to 3,773.8215 manat ($2,219.89).

The price of silver decreased by 2.097 manat or $1.2 (4.98 percent) and amounted to 39.9877 manat ($23.52).

The price of platinum decreased by 51.816 manat or $30.48 (3.41 percent) and amounted to 1.469,497 manat (86 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 103.139 manat or $60.67 (3.1 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 103.853 manat or $61.09 (6.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 6.6066 manat or $3.8 (14.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 70.9495 manat or $41.735 (1.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 632.264 manat or $371.92 (24.5 percent), silver grew by 8.9063 manat or $5.23 (28.7 percent), palladium rose by 953.8105 manat or $561.06 (33.8 percent) and platinum decreased by 154.938 manat or $91.14 (9.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Platinum (XPD) Sept. 23, 2020 3,208.427 39.9877 1,469.497 3,773.8215 Sept. 22, 2020 3,256.7495 42.0847 1,521.313 3,897.284 Aug. 23, 2020 3,311.566 46.5943 1,573.35 3,702.872 Sept. 23, 2019 2,576.163 31.0814 1,624.435 2,820.011 Change in a day: in man. -48.3225 -2.097 -51.816 -123.4625 in % -1.48 -4.98 -3.41 -3.17 Change in a month in man. -103.139 -6.6066 -103.853 70.9495 in % -3.1 -14.2 -6.6 1.9 Change in a year in man. 632.264 8.9063 -154.938 953.8105 in % 24.5 28.7 -9.5 33.8

