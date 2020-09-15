By Ayya Lmahamad

A new cargo train route from China to Europe through Azerbaijan’s territories has been put into operation, local media has reported.

According to the report, the first freight train on this route, which will depart from Qinhua in eastern China, will arrive in Baku in 15-18 days.

The train, consisting of 100 containers loaded with various goods, including industrial equipment and household items, will arrive at the Kazakhstan’s port of Aktau and then sent by ferry to the Baku International Sea Trade Port Alat.

Qian Yong, general manager of international transport company in Jiangxi Province, said that this route will take less time to transport goods than the traditional land and sea transport. Initially, the route is planned to launch 1-2 trains per month, however in the future the number of trains will increase.

Note that after the commissioning of the railway Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, cargo from China to Europe and back are delivered via the Trans-Caspian international transport route. Trans-Caspian International Transport Route also makes a significant contribution to the implementation of the Chinese initiative "One belt, one way".

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor was established in February 2014 with the participation of relevant agencies involved in cargo transportation of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia. Lately, Ukraine, Romania and Poland have joined the association.

Currently the route begins in the Chinese port of Lianyungang and passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, expanding further to Europe either through Georgian Black Sea Ports or through Turkey by Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway.

The Trans Caspian transport route is one of the China’s Belt and Road Initiative important integrated trade corridor. This 6,500 km long corridor enhances development and growth of Central Asia and Caucasus by increasing regional trade, investment and infrastructure.

