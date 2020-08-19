By Ayya Lmahamad



Ukraine is Azerbaijan's second largest trade partner in the post-Soviet space after Russia.

The countries continued bilateral trade in the 2020 despite the COVID-19 crisis.

The volume of import and export operations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in January-July 2020 amounted to $519 million, local media reported with reference to the State Statistics Committee of Ukraine on August 19.



According to the report, Azerbaijan exported goods to Ukraine worth $213 million during the first seven months of the year.



Moreover, during the reporting period, the cost of goods imported by Azerbaijan from Ukraine amounted to $246 million.



It should be noted that last year trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $808 million dollars.



Earlier, it was reported that the volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $15.3 billion in the period between January and July.



Some $5.9 billion of trade operations fell on imports and $9.1 billion on exports.



Among the CIS countries, Russia accounted for the largest volume of export worth $430.7 million, and Ukraine ranked second.



During the reporting period, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs carried out trade operations with partners in 167 countries. Goods were exported to 100 countries and imported from 155 countries.

