Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 128.843 manat or 5.1 percent.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,335.443 manat, which is 3.2 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug.3
|
-
|
Aug.10
|
3,450.286
|
Aug.4
|
3,357.482
|
Aug.11
|
3,431.833
|
Aug.5
|
3,439.874
|
Aug.12
|
3,200.344
|
Aug.6
|
3,476.203
|
Aug.13
|
3,273.308
|
Aug.7
|
3,502.867
|
Aug.14
|
3,321.443
|
Average weekly
|
3,444.107
|
Price
|
3,335.443
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 1.2537 manat or 8.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.6381 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug.3
|
-
|
Aug.10
|
47.7173
|
Aug.4
|
41.4589
|
Aug.11
|
49.1385
|
Aug.5
|
44.182
|
Aug.12
|
41.0134
|
Aug.6
|
45.9966
|
Aug.13
|
43.8575
|
Aug.7
|
48.3613
|
Aug.14
|
46.4636
|
Average weekly
|
44.9997
|
Price
|
45.6381
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 31.977 manat 3.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,628.151 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug.3
|
-
|
Aug.10
|
1,659.931
|
Aug.4
|
1,573.095
|
Aug.11
|
1,671.627
|
Aug.5
|
1,597.15
|
Aug.12
|
1,585.964
|
Aug.6
|
1,651.678
|
Aug.13
|
1,595.28
|
Aug.7
|
1,649.969
|
Aug.14
|
1,627.954
|
Average weekly
|
1,624.914
|
Price
|
1,628.151
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan declined by 311.27 manat or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,707.0387 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug.3
|
-
|
Aug.10
|
3,702.311
|
Aug.4
|
3,555.975
|
Aug.11
|
3,811.111
|
Aug.5
|
3,616.835
|
Aug.12
|
3,662.803
|
Aug.6
|
3,709.553
|
Aug.13
|
3,687.7845
|
Aug.7
|
3,751.7385
|
Aug.14
|
3,671.184
|
Average weekly
|
3,658.5254
|
Price
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.16)
