Turkmenistan’s Turkmentelekom state telecommunications company and Azerbaijan's AzerTelecom limited liability company (LLC) have discussed the implementation of a project on joint construction, ownership and use of a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea in the direction of Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan, local media reported, citing Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

A videoconference was held between representatives of Turkmentelekom and AzerTelecom where the current state and prospects of development of the industry-wide bilateral partnership were discussed.

This project will connect the cities of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) and Siyazan (Azerbaijan), as well as strengthen cooperation in improving telecommunications bridges between Asia and Europe.

Turkmenistan prepared proposals for the implementation of this project, which are submitted for consideration and approval of economic, technical and other relevant aspects.

Thus, special attention was paid to attracting investment, both in the telecommunications sector, and to discussing the conditions for joint construction, operation, maintenance, and protection of fiber optic networks.