The company will provide residents of the regions with food aid during Ramadan.

The leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues its initiatives aimed at supporting and care for low-income and other vulnerable Azerbaijani families during the special quarantine amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, the company’s another charity project held under its corporate social responsibility strategy aims to distribute food packages to 1,000 low-income families residing in the regions of Azerbaijan who are in the state of lockdown every week during the holy month of Ramadan.

In total, more than 4,000 low-income families will receive food packages during the month of Ramadan. This week, food aid will be provided to socially vulnerable families living in Jalilabad, Hajigabul, Fizuli and Gadabay.

The food aid will be delivered to the residents by “Azerpost” LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan according to the list provided by Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The major purpose of the campaign organized by Azercell is to improve the social welfare of vulnerable people, support government measures, and promote the social assistance initiatives in the society during the special quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that, on the occasion of Novruz holiday and preventive measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, in cooperation with “Regional Development” Public Union (RDPU), presented holiday gifts to about 6000 low-income families in Baku with at least one family member receiving a pension for the disability of 1st degree.

