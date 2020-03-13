In an interview with Trend Chief Executive Officer of Romania’s IT GRUP in Azerbaijan Kamran Allahverdiyev spoke about the company's plans and resources, the automation of filling station infrastructure, including secure payment technology.

What are the plans and resources of the IT GRUP company in Azerbaijan for the development of this industry?

First, I would like to inform you we have experience in downstream industry more than 20 years. Therefore, we are leading Romanian IT Company. We have successfully realized huge projects in Romania for downstream sector. We were the first IT Company, which provided full solution for downstream sector of Romania beginning from hardware up to software.

We established IT GRUP SRL Azerbaijan branch approximately six months ago and our plan is to expand our business in Azerbaijan too. We have sufficient human and financial resources for realization of any project in IT industry, not depending of complexity of the project. Our aim is to collaborate state and private organizations and propose them state of art systems for facilitation of management their business processes.

We are open to all organizations for collaboration and are ready to propose them value added solutions. Because IT GRUP Azerbaijan branch’s aim is to transfer innovative solutions from Romania to Azerbaijan for local customers and support them in IT industry for long term.

What are the requirements for gas stations in infrastructure automation?

As you know, each gas station has individual IT infrastructure and methodology for management of business processes. In this case we have to approach to each customer individually. First, we conduct business and system analysis and get to know the business processes of gas station. After it we prepare technical proposal where we describe the solution for the gas station.

What payment security technologies are used by IT GRUP ?

We use state of art security technologies both payment and software technologies. It changes from solution to solution. We do not keep standard security technologies in our solutions because the technologies are changing day by day, and we keep this rule in our solutions.

What are the requirements for POS-terminals for receiving cashless payments?

We are also manufacturer of our POS terminals. Our POS terminals are called like OPT (Outdoor payment terminal). Our OPT supports 3 cashless payment types, namely, contactless, simple bank cards and fleet card or fuel card.

What are the economic priorities expected with the introduction of payments made by international cards?

As you know, Azerbaijan is a tourism country. There many sightseeing and historical places in Azerbaijan. Many tourists come to Azerbaijan every year and this count increases every year. Various currencies come to the country. It affects economy of Azerbaijan. As IT Grup SRL, we provide solution for our customers, where every person can pay with local and international bank cards. It also affects the economy of Azerbaijan. This is economy priority for Azerbaijan.

What banks will be involved in accepting payments by non-cash payment system? Will foreign banks be able to receive payments?

Any bank can be involved in accepting payments by non-cash payment system. Of course, foreign banks can receive payments.

Is it possible to make investments in the framework of the project for the automation of gas stations? If so, what are the requirements for investors?

Sure, some entrepreneurs made investment in the framework of the project for the automation of gas stations. Because they know that our solutions will reduce future expenses for human resources, time loss and save some costs in facilitation of management business processes with 1-2 people.

What standards and technologies (innovations) in the field of technical solutions will be applied?

We prefer to apply our ready and localized products for Azerbaijan because our solutions have been built on the state of art technologies and fully meet all the international and local standards.

Will it be necessary to automate gas stations, upgrade PCs and other equipment, as well as train staff to manage the project?

We think that automation of gas stations will help downstream company to manage all business processes, which is conducted inside of gas petrol station, sale, refilling and other operations. If you see around, you will see that other industries tend to automation process. For example, ASAN Service, most of governmental services have been automated and combined in one place.

Therefore, the automation is very important for each industry. According to train staff for management of the project I can say that if we realize project we need to upgrade equipment for meeting the requirements of proposed solution and train staff is very important to manage of project, otherwise project can be failed due to irresponsibility of duties.

What new solutions, mechanisms, software in Azerbaijan are prepared by IT GRUP?

Now we are working on localization our downstream solutions for Azerbaijan. Especially we are working on some ideas for establishment of mobile petrol and electrical filling stations in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz