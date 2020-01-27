By Trend

The information on alleged introduction of compulsory medical insurance during three months in each Azerbaijani district disseminated in social networks is false, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance.

“This information causes confusion, anxiety and the influx of citizens into medical facilities,” the report said.

Compulsory medical insurance will be implemented in four stages throughout Azerbaijan during 2020. From Jan. 1, 2020, the application of compulsory medical insurance has already begun in 23 Azerbaijani districts.

In addition to these districts, from April 1, residents of 21 districts and cities, from July 1 - residents of 15 districts and cities, and from October 1, residents of seven districts and cities will use the services of compulsory medical insurance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz