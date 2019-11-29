Last week, the XI International Autumn Tournament in Informatics was held in Shumen, Bulgaria.

Participants from Azerbaijan were competing along with the contestants from Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and other countries. Aziz Huseynov, a student from Ganja secondary school N 15 accomplished the tournament, winning a silver medal.

The Autumn Tournament in Informatics has been held in Shumen, since 2001. Starting from the year 2009, the tournament became international.

As a supporter of the projects aimed at improving education in the country, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has a great contribution in this success of our student. Thus, schoolchildren can prepare for the International Tournaments and demonstrate their scientific capabilities in special centers organized with the support of the Ministry of Education and Azercell.

Honorably mentioning, that Azercell was the digital sponsor of the 31st International Tournament in Informatics hosted by our country on August of the current year. The tournament had brought together an official delegation of more than 600 students, teachers and experts from 88 countries and regions, including Azerbaijani team.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49 percent of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2 percent (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8 percent.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.