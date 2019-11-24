By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Nov. 11 1.7 Nov. 18 - Nov. 12 1.7 Nov. 19 1.7 Nov. 13 1.7 Nov. 20 1.7 Nov. 14 1.7 Nov. 21 1.7 Nov. 15 1.7 Nov. 22 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.004 manat or 0.02 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8818 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Nov. 11 - Nov. 18 1.8804 Nov. 12 1.8757 Nov. 19 1.8828 Nov. 13 1.8725 Nov. 20 1.8823 Nov. 14 1.8701 Nov. 21 1.8828 Nov. 15 1.8744 Nov. 22 1.8808 Average weekly 1.8732 Average weekly 1.8818