Panel sessions have been held at the Philharmonic Hall in Baku as part of the 2nd International Women Entrepreneurs Forum "Horizons of New Opportunities: Green Light to Women's Entrepreneurship".

The forum was organized by NCDES jointly with Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Trend Life reported.

One of the promising directions for the development of women's entrepreneurship is the theme "Development of entrepreneurship in the field of art", which was moderated by the head of the social work commission AQSİA, the head of the Fashion House and the Center for Azerbaijani National Clothing, Ph.D. in art criticism Gulnara Khalilova.

The moderator was marked with a plaque for her contribution to the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

The discussions were attended by the chairman of the ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee, director of the National Carpet Museum Shirin Melikova, the director of the Icherisheher Museum Center, Ph.D. in art criticism Amina Melikova and others.

During the panel meetings, it was noted that entrepreneurship in the field of art is a combination of economic and socio-cultural activities.

Entrepreneurship in the field of art of culture is not business, it is a management style that is characterized by the principles of innovation, continuous initiative, focus on innovations in the processes of production, marketing, distribution and consumption of a cultural product. It is based on a passion for art, a strategic vision of sustainable business development and a clear understanding of the contemporary context in which art operates.

The specifics of the art sphere is that it includes both non-commercial activities and commercial (paid services) both local and international.

Moreover, money in this area mainly appears as a result of attracting funds from various donors - government bodies in charge of budget funds, sponsors, charitable organizations, etc., rather than commercial activities.

Entrepreneurs in the field of art take creative and innovative ideas and transform them into sustainable business models, introducing various innovative approaches, while taking on a certain share of risks.

They are able to recognize opportunities and trends coming from outside. And this includes not only market opportunities, but also social, humanitarian, cultural ones.

The panel sessions also featured interesting topics: "The History of a Successful Woman" (moderator - Deputy Secretary General of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan, Narmin Ganieva), "Development of the tourism business in Azerbaijan. Home-based business" (moderator - head of Top Turs Ilham Shirinova), "Women Entrepreneurs : advantages, problems and opportunities "(moderator - Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sadagat Gahramanova )," The role of business education in the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan" (moderator - director of "Logix" Sakit Mammadov), "Banking mechanisms to help women" (moderator-executive director of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), Jalya Hajiyeva).

The event was held under the slogan "Woman's Energy as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week", held annually in the third week of November.

The forum was attended by about four hundred people from more than 10 countries, including representatives of government agencies, public figures and businessmen.

The forum is a very interesting business platform with wide opportunities for participants, as well as a significant cultural and tourist event in Azerbaijan.

The event is designed to demonstrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs and provide support in business development and encourage women to create their own business.

