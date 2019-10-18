By Trend

Gold price increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 18 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 6.6215 manat to 2,535.7115 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3466 manat to 29.7952 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.417 manat to 1,506.8120 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 28.509 manat to 2,996.6410 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 18, 2019 Oct. 17, 2019 Gold XAU 2,535.7115 2,529.0900 Silver XAG 29.7952 29.4487 Platinum XPT 1,506.8120 1,503.3950 Palladium XPD 2,996.6410 3,025.1500

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 18)

