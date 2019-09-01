By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Baku, a big metropolis in the Caucasus, becomes an even more comfortable place for living thanks to the state policy aimed at ensuring the city’s sustainable and systematic development.

Rufat Mahmud, Adviser to the Chairman of the Azerbaijan’s State Committee for City Building and Architecture, said that the Committee is planning to implement the Single Window online system for all types of construction by the end of 2019.

Mahmud said that a scheme of systems that will be applied in the future is being developed.

He said the Single Window online system for issuing permits for the construction of facilities is planned to be applied in all regions of the country.

Mahmud noted that this system has been created to issue building and operating permits. Appeals will be accepted online and project documents, including a document on ownership of the land, will also be submitted via the Internet.

“The documents will be considered by a center operating in the State Committee, then they will be sent to the appropriate agencies to get a conclusion and obtain technical specifications, and within the time stipulated by law, a positive or negative answer will be given,” Mahmud pointed out.

Afterwards, he added that citizens can obtain permits in a fixed time without leaving their work places, in a comfortable online way. A building permit is issued within 15 days, and a commissioning permit - within 10 days.

Due to the fact that other government agencies also participate in issuing permits, the system is integrated into them.

“The system has passed all the tests and today is completely functional at a high level. So far, it operates only for certain construction projects. By the end of the year, services will be provided for all types of construction”, Mahmud concluded.

