By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 26 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 80.92 manats to 2,622.3435 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.1215 manats to 30.0122 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.828 manats to 1,464.8475 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.1395 manats to 2,501.6605 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 26, 2019 Aug. 23, 2019 Gold XAU 2,622.3435 2,541.4235 Silver XAG 30.0122 28.8907 Platinum XPT 1,464.8475 1,460.0195 Palladium XPD 2,501.6605 2,522.8000

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 26)

