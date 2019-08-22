By Leman Mammadova

Maize is one of the most important agricultural crops in the world. The high potential yield and low costs of growing make it widespread around the globe.

In the production of maize grain, the leading positions are taken by the North and South America, as well as Asia.

As for Azerbaijan, the highest yield of maize is recorded in Shaki-Zagatala and Aran economic regions.

The Research Institute of Crop Husbandry implements the "Hybrid Maize Seed Production in Azerbaijan" project together with a number of Turkish research centers, said Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

The haploid corn seeds, brought from Turkey, were planted in Azerbaijan with the participation of the deputy director of the Eastern Mediterranean Agricultural Research Institute of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Adana city, specialist in corn Ibrahim Cerit, research fellow of the university Gonul Comertpay, and researcher fellow of the plant breeding department at the Research Institute of Crop Husbandry, Halima Mammadova.

The project provides for the organization of hybrid maize seed production in Azerbaijan, as well as the proper trainings for farmers.

Recently, the production of Adasa 16 hybrid maize seeds began in Agjabadi region. The production of the hybrid seeds in Azerbaijan will lead to a further increase in productivity and will contribute to the development of the country's economy.

Adasa 16 hybrid maize seeds were planted on a plot of three hectares. The oil content of this hybrid seed is 4.59 percent, protein - 8.13 percent, and starch - 61.11 percent of the grain weight.

It will be possible to get from 12 to 17.36 tons of seeds from one hectare, according to the results of the experiment.

The rapid spread of corn production is due to its comprehensive economic importance. Juice, sugar, fat, alcohol etc. are produced from its grains. Corn is widely used in the food industry. In mid-19th century, maize fructose was found to have a compensatory effect. It is now used in inflammation of the liver and gall bladder, as well as in tackling kidney stones.