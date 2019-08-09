

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The developing relations with South Korea and the deepening ties are largely expressed in the cooperation of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) with Azerbaijan in implementing government's grant aid and technical cooperation programs.

Food Products' Procurement and Supply company under the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry and KOICA have held a meeting, the ministry said in a message.

The meeting discussed the training based on an agreement between the company and KOICA, which will be arranged in South Korea for the company’s workers to improve the procurement and supply system in Azerbaijan. Information about the training was provided to the meeting participants.

Hankyong National University is the executor of the training. The two-week training program will familiarize the participants with the food delivery and procurement system in the provinces of South Korea, legislation in this area and the use of a common livestock management system, Gyeonggi certification system, food security in Korea and other topics.

Program participants will prepare a report on the current situation in the country, procurement and supply of food. Within the framework of cooperation, Korean specialists will share their experience and prepare proposals for further development of the procurement and supply system in Azerbaijan.

In addition, training participants will develop an action plan led by Korean professors. This plan will be one of the key documents for program participants in finding solutions to the problems identified in the country report.

KOICA’s representative office in Azerbaijan will organize the training program entitled “Improvement of food products procurement and supply system in Azerbaijan” from August 18 to August 31.

In general, Korea International Cooperation Agency aims to maximize the effectiveness of South Korea's grant aid programs for developing countries.

Since the beginning of cooperation, 11 grant projects were successfully completed with total grant aid worth $49.28 million, and currently, two projects are being implemented.

